Sinaloa.- Animals have become one of the main protagonists in social networks, having participated in moving stories, this time, a puppy of MazatlanSinaloa, since he fell in love with all Internet users with his tremendous style.

To the rhythm of Shakira’s success with Bizarrap, where they say the controversial phrase “women no longer cry, women bill”, the puppy from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, is seen modeling before the camera, with some striking glasses.

Sinaloa is famous for its agriculture, exquisite gastronomy, beaches, beauty and friendliness of the inhabitants, for this reason, a girl while she was a tourist in Mazatlán, was enjoying the beautiful views, among them, a canine whom she could not avoid recording. .

Through the TikTok social network, the account ‘@ing_lucia’, shared the video along with the description, “the dog of Mazatlan”, Before the beautiful scene, the audiovisual material immediately went viral.

With the background of the song by Bizarrap and Shakira Mebarak, ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’, The creator of the content was heard saying, “here, billing well dog”, while the dog was seen with glasses on and the lights that made the clip look even more striking.

In Sinaloa, among the shelters that are dedicated to the rescue and adoption of domestic and companion animals, are Huellita con Causa IAP, Laika Foundation, ARPA IAP, Animal Rescue and Adoption, Balto and Togo Foundation, among others, with the same objective , give love to animals that need it so much.