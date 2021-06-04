Reality does not exist for Santiago Cafiero. Although Leonardo Flores lasted a single week in office, the Chief of Staff denied the resignation of Leo Flores as executive director of Public TV and that there would be ideological persecution there, with unusual proposals before the senators in the National Congress.

“Leonardo Flores he was not appointed, for which he should never have submitted his resignation “, Cafiero replied when Senator Pablo Blanco, from Juntos por el Cambio (JxC), asked him to explain the “reasons why the last director of Public TV resigned, just a week after taking office.”

With those words, Cafiero wanted to consider one of the biggest scandals on the state channel over. And he said that the Secretariat of Media and Public Communication refers to that to answer the questions of the legislators.

Senator Silvia Elías de Pérez (JxC) also asked the Chief of Staff to “indicate the veracity of the journalistic versions that indicate that Leonardo Flores had received pressure from government sectors for their alleged anti-Chavista and anti-Castro stance. “

And the written response was that “the Ministry of Media and Public Communication reports that they are only journalistic versions, since nobody is asked about their ideological positions. “ And he referred to the answer he had already given to Senator Blanco.

The truth is that Flores took office on April 16, with a public ceremony, where Rosario Lufrano made his official presentation, as well as an official press release announcing his appointment and assumption that same day, a week before resigning due to ideological pressure from the hard Kirchnerism, what accused him of an anti-Chavista documentary and his work on Channel 41 in Miami, facts whose existence was denied by Cafiero in Congress.

On April 16, Radio y Televisión Argentina (RTA), the company managed by Rosario Lufrano, sent a press release announcing the appointment of Flores, with a photo and quotes from the act of assumption of the new official (which illustrates this note) . Its title was: “The president of RTA, Rosario Lufrano, appointed Leonardo Flores, as executive director of Public TV.”

“Leonardo Flores took office today as the new Executive Director of Public Television, during a meeting headed by the president of RTA, Rosario Lufrano, in which Eliseo Álvarez –who resigned from that position in recent days–, directors and Canal workers participated “, the RTA press release started. And he cited the statements of Lufrano, the resignation Eliseo Alvarez and the new manager Flores during the inauguration ceremony.

“He is a person with extensive experience in our environment, a respected and beloved professional; those are the qualities that we need for this group of professionals, that we can be right or wrong, but we are all professionals in the field ”, Lufrano said about Flores in said official act.

And the president of RTA “also asked the workers that the new Executive Director ‘can count on you, we need all of you, your ideas are all welcome,'” said the official press release where the assumption of Flores in front of Public TV.

For its part, Flores thanked Lufrano and Alvarez for their words. and said that his wish was “to rise to the occasion.” In addition, he announced that “this will be an open door office” and told the staff: “I’m counting on you, count on me, with the commitment to improve ourselves day by day ”.

Flores was the artistic manager of Public TV and had joined in early 2020, led by Álvarez. But ultra K sectors demanded his resignation from the position of executive director throughout the week for his participation in an anti-Chavista documentary, for which he won an Emmy Awards in 2016, when he was a news manager at Channel 41 in Miami.

But the pressure proved unsustainable and Leo Flores had to resign from executive management of Public TV and return to the Artistic Management of the state channel, where he has been since Lufrano took office. And the Secretary of Media and Public Communication, Francisco Meritello, yielded to his right hand, Claudio Martínez, to take over the channel.

However, like all these movements were not recorded in the official Resolutions, Because the designation was not formalized, Cafiero told the senators in Congress that Flores had never assumed the leadership of Public TV and that there was no ideological persecution there, as if that could deny something that happened in full view of all and that it was even released officially, as was the assumption of Flores and his subsequent resignation due to internal pressure from ultra-Christianism.

With the resignation of Leo Flores, they are ten senior managers displaced from Public TV in the last two months, since the scandal broke out on Public TV, for the withdrawal of $ 11.4 million in cash bags.

