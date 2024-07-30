Step.- A 23-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly approached a home on El Paso’s Far Eastside and began stabbing the person who answered the door on Sunday, July 28 in an attack that appears to be random.

Horizon City resident Jorge Miguel P. was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, El Paso Police said.

The victim was described as a 56-year-old man who received non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, El Paso Police were called to the 14000 block of Tierra Leona for a report of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found the suspect being held by several people in the front yard of a home, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Jorge Miguel P. knocked on the door of the house and, when there was no response, he walked away. A short time later, Jorge Miguel P. returned and when the victim opened the door, Jorge Miguel P. asked to speak to someone who did not live there.

That’s when he began stabbing the victim multiple times, police said.

The victim and several other people in the home began fighting the suspect in an effort to take the knife from him, police said.

The suspect was eventually subdued until authorities arrived.

The victim and suspect were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was released from the hospital and booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on $150,000 bail, EPPD said in a statement.

