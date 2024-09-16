In a recent interview with the podcast ‘Pure Floro‘, driven by Gianfranco Perezthe star Deysi Araujo gave details about the rumors circulating around Andres Hurtadoknown as ‘Chibolín’. The conversation addressed topics such as Hurtado’s alleged power among politicians and influential figures, as well as his dealings with Araujo during his peak years on Peruvian television.

Araujo, who became known for her participation in various entertainment programs, said that throughout her career she had heard constant rumors about Hurtado. “I think there have always been rumors. People have always commented on that,” she said. However, she clarified that she had no direct proof of the accusations, although mentions of Hurtado were recurrent in the women’s dressing rooms.

‘Chibolín’ and his “circle of power”

One of the most controversial topics of the interview was when Perez asked her about the rumors that Andres Hurtado “offered showgirls for politicians.” Araujo responded: “When I started, and I was in the women’s bathroom, they told me ‘You have to meet ‘Chibolin,’ because he’s the one who handles the strong ones.'” However, the showgirl admitted that she never fully understood who they were referring to with “the strong ones” and suspected that they were the clients for the showgirls who worked on television.

Deysi Araujo dismisses friendship with Andrés Hurtado and says that he looked at her in a contemptuous manner. Photo: Capture ‘Puro Floro’

Despite the constant mention of her name, Araujo clarified that she did not have a close relationship with Hurtado. “I never spoke directly with him, we never spoke. I think he always looked down on me. Since I was a “chola,” he didn’t consider me. I wasn’t his type of girl, the kind he thought could be his friends,” Araujo said. She also mentioned that on one occasion they met in a restaurant, where he looked at her in a contemptuous manner, which reinforced her perception of him as a “snob.”

Deysi Araujo: “The rumors were always there”

Although Araujo did not offer any concrete statements directly accusing Hurtado, she did mention that in the women’s dressing rooms on television, there were always coded comments about him. “The girls always told me that they were going to introduce me to him, but I don’t know anything about it. When you’re in a girls’ dressing room, you always hear rumors and they spoke in code.”

Regarding the rumors that Hurtado is a pimp, Araujo denied knowing any details and explained that she never had any evidence linking him to that activity. Likewise, Araujo was emphatic in denying any involvement of Hurtado in her career or personal life. She remembers that one of her former colleagues told her: “If you want to be friends with ‘Chibolin’ you have to have designer clothes and accessories” and since she (Deysi) did not have the money to “invest” they were never able to meet directly.

Deysi Araujo reveals that they were never able to “introduce” her to Andrés Hurtado, since she did not have designer clothes and accessories. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram

Despite the rumors, Araujo and other entertainment figures have denied having evidence linking him to illegal activities, leaving speculation surrounding his name up in the air.

Incidents throughout his life

On the other hand, Deysi also said in the podcast that on several occasions she was offered money in exchange for favors, but she said she always rejected those proposals. As an example, she said that a man offered her $5000 to share a bottle of whiskey with him, a situation that occurred while she was with her son.

Araujo also took advantage of the interview to clarify a personal case in which she was involved when her community manager used her social media accounts to promote a business of “selling girls.” The star clarified that she had no control over these publications and that, once her friends alerted her of the situation, she managed to take action. However, the damage was already done, and several people were scammed using her name.

Deysi Araujo clarifies accusations that “girls were sold” on her social networks. Photo: Capture ‘Puro Floro’

Finally, Araujo shared an episode related to his participation in ‘Magaly’s House‘. She revealed that she received threats before entering the program, which led her to seek advice from Magaly Medina and Ney Guerrero, the show’s producer. According to the showgirl, Guerrero calmed her down by saying: “If someone wants to hurt you, they just do it,” and also hinted that the threats came from a model who had some resentment towards Deysi.

The controversy surrounding Andrés Hurtado

In recent weeks, ‘Chibolín’ has been the protagonist of several scandals involving serious accusations of influence peddling and corruption. These accusations are linked to his alleged participation in the illegal return of 100 kilos of seized gold, a case in which the Siucho brothers also figure. According to reports, Hurtado would have received a bribe of 1 million dollars to facilitate the process through his contacts with the prosecutor Elizabeth Peralta. This situation has led to an order being issued against the presenter to prevent him from leaving the country, who also faces a possible sentence of up to 29 years in prison if the accusations are confirmed.

Andrés Hurtado is currently involved in scandals of influence peddling. Photo: LR Composition

Amidst this controversy, Hurtado announced his temporary retirement from television, specifically from his program ‘Porque hoy es sábado con Andrés’, broadcast by Panamericana Televisión. Although he initially claimed that this decision was voluntary, the television network clarified that his suspension was imposed due to ongoing investigations.