Al Pacino would have been shocked by the news of Alfallah’s pregnancy, so much so that he asked for a prenatal paternity test

The story linked to the pregnancy of the influencer Noor Alfallah, who would make the Hollywood star a father for the fourth time, at the age of 83 Al Pacino, it really seems destined to be discussed. The actor, as reported by the site tmz extension, would have asked the 29-year-old for a paternity test, as he is convinced that he cannot have more children due to a health problem that causes him infertility. The test, however, gave a positive result. What is going on?

It is undoubtedly the gossip news of the month, that of the pregnancy of Noor Alfallah29-year-old television producer and influencer, known for being Al Pacino’s last girlfriend.

Just a few days ago the site tmz extension had in fact dropped the bomb concerning the imminent arrival of the fourth child of the Hollywood actor, who would therefore be about to become a father at the ripe old age of 83 years old.

The two met during the pandemic and thus began their relationship. To give the news of the pregnancy we had taken care of entourage of the two, but these days a few are emerging very particular details about the whole affair.

Is Noor Alfallah really pregnant with Al Pacino?

According to what was reported by tmz extension and from the other US tabloid Showbiz 411Pacino would not have accepted the news of the pregnancy serenely and would have activated himself by assuming some lawyers.

That’s because the Oscar winner for his performance in Carlito’s Way, was firmly convinced that he could not have more children, due to a health problem that would cause infertility. Also, some rumors speak of the End of Relationship with Noor for some time now.

The actor would thus have asked Alfallah for a paternity test which, ironically, he would have given instead successful and therefore confirmed that the baby who will soon be born is Al’s natural heir.

Noor Alfallah would also hid the pregnancy to Al Pacino and everyone for 11 weeks, almost three months. When the actor found out later, he stayed shocked.

There are also strong doubts about whether the relationship between the two is really over. Recently, in fact, the couple would have been sighted come out of a well-known restaurant.