He shot the partner of the ex in Cantello, in the Varese area, leaving the body in the street. Then he crossed the border into Switzerland, reached her woman in Stabio and shot her about her, reducing her to death, then committed suicide. It is the reconstruction of the double tragedy that took place this afternoon between Lombardy and the Canton of Ticino. According to what emerged from the first investigations by the cantonal police, the 51-year-old, resident in the province of Varese, shot the 45-year-old ex, who is now risking her life, and then turned the weapon towards himself, taking his own life. «On the spot – reads a note – agents of the cantonal police and in support of the municipal police of Stabio, of the city of Mendrisio and Chiasso police as well as the SAM rescuers. In order to allow the checks and surveys of the case, the entire area was isolated and made safe. To provide psychological support, the intervention of the Care Team was requested ». The investigation to clarify the dynamics of the incident and the links with the murder – presumably of the ‘rival’ in love – which took place this afternoon in the province of Varese is coordinated by the public prosecutor Valentina Tuoni in collaboration with the Italian authorities, still makes known the Switzerland, which invites any witnesses to contact the cantonal police on 0848 25 55 55.