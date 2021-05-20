A mother from Pola de Laviana, an Asturian town located just over 30 kilometers from Oviedo, this Thursday became the fifth fatality of gender violence in Spain in less than two days. There were no previous complaints of abuse.

María Teresa AC, 48, lost her life at the hands of her husband, who, at dawn, fired a shot at her with his hunting shotgun, as the murderer himself confessed to the Civil Guard, who was arrested and interrogated a short time later. Victim and executioner, apparently, no longer lived together, although that night the aggressor, 51 years old, was at the family home.

The crime, which has startled the Nalón valley, was known shortly before four thirty in the morning, when the victim’s 20-year-old son, present in the house, telephoned the Civil Guard to tell what happened. When the medical teams arrived at the apartment, located at number 3 Puerto de Tarna street, they could only certify death.

María Teresa is the fifth woman killed so far this month by her partner or ex-partner and the 13th since the beginning of the year, during which gender criminals have also taken the lives of two of her children.

Ministerial Summit



The Asturian mother is also the fifth gender victim in less than 48 hours. In similar attacks in Tarragona, Mallorca and Barcelona, ​​the abusers have taken the lives of four women and a seven-year-old son. It is probably the highest concentration of sexist murders in less time (35 hours) in years.

The five bodies discovered since Monday, together with the murder a week ago in Sagunto (Valencia) of a woman who had a restraining order against her husband and who had requested help from the city council, have set off alarms at the Ministry of Equality. Irene Montero has convened this Friday a telematic summit with deputies, senators, autonomies, municipalities, the Interior and Justice to review what is wrong in the protocols for action against gender violence.