Sergio De Zan, accused of the murder of his wife Manuela Bittante, has refused house arrest and wants to remain in prison

The 74-year-old Sergio De Zan is in prison, accused of the crime of voluntary and aggravated murder. The man ended up there after stabbing his wife to death, Manuela Bittante. His lawyer wanted to ask for house arrest for him, but it was the defendant himself who refused, saying that he deserves to be in cell.

A very dramatic event that occurred in recent days and which completely shocked the small community of Masera municipality of approximately 5 thousand inhabitants in the province of Treviso.

It all started last July, when Mrs. Manuele Bittante was taken to hospital for a stroke. The woman received all the necessary care from the medical staff, but she never fully recovered, remaining in one semi-vegetative state.

Last Wednesday the woman was dischargedbut a few days later her husband and daughter took her back to the hospital, for having done something wrong while they were feeding her (the woman fed herself with a tube, ed).

When she returned home on Friday, she stayed alone with her husbandMr Sergio De Zanwho however couldn’t handle the trauma of seeing her in so much pain.

The 74-year-old challenged a kitchen knife and hit her with several blows, before heading to the Carabinieri barracks in Cornuda and turning himself in.

He was convinced that his wife was deadbut the rescuers, arriving at the elderly people’s home, found her still alive, albeit in desperate conditions.

The death However, it has arrived a few hours laterin the early morning of yesterday, transforming the crime charged against De Zan from attempted murder to actual murder, aggravated by the family relationship between the two.

The words of Manuela Bittante’s husband and murderer

The man, from the first moments after the arrest, immediately explained the reasons which pushed him to make a similar gesture. He couldn’t bear that his wife was so sick, in one unsustainable situation.

Sabrina De Rossithe man’s legal defense lawyer, told The Corriere della Sera that his intention was to get his client arrested home. He, however, would have refused.

“I didn’t want him to suffer, it’s right that I stay in prison“: these would have been the few e heartbreaking words of the man.