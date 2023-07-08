A woman has died this Saturday in Logroño in an alleged sexist murder, as confirmed by the Government Delegation. Around 3:30 p.m. yesterday, this unfortunate event was reported, which took place at a home in Plaza Flamarique in Logroño. The 34-year-old victim had three children with her attacker. There were no previous complaints of gender violence, the authorities report.

The police action began after receiving a call to 091 reporting that a man had thrown himself into the Ebro River. Rescued by the agents, the man reported that he had murdered his partner at the home where they lived. Twenty minutes later, the National Police, the Local Police and the Logroño Fire Brigade forced the portal to gain access to the building where the victim’s body was found. The assailant was detained while the body was being removed from the scene of the incident and transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine.

At the time of the crime, the three children were in the municipal library, according to a neighbor, but the father went to look for them and took them to the area around the Ebro river with the intention of throwing them into the water from one of the bridges, the fourth. One of them, the smallest, was able to escape and raise the alarm.

The three minors, two girls and a boy, now orphans of sexist violence, are in good health and, following the protocols, Social Services took custody of them, since the victim’s family is in Germany.

a nice family



According to the National Police, the detainee is 44 years old and is of Syrian origin, like the victim. A neighbor reported that he was a “father who was always with his wife, his two girls and his youngest son, and they went to have a drink and returned home. He did not give the profile of an abuser. He was a nice family. They looked great, sitting together in the park while the kids played soccer or rode their bikes. He has surprised us a lot what has happened, “he said, although he acknowledged that they had no visitors in his rental apartment.

Yesterday afternoon, the National and Local Police focused on investigating around the apartment, while the Judicial Police did so on the apartment where the sexist crime took place. “We have activated the mourning protocol and now is the time to let those who have to work work,” said the mayor of Logroño, Conrado Escobar, who was very affected and who remained at street level talking to the agents.

The Government Delegation has called for this Sunday at 12:00 a minute of silence in El Espolón to remember the victim and condemn the murder. For its part, the PSOE, through a press release “the strongest condemnation of the alleged sexist murder” and has called for “the maximum effort from all institutions, administrations and the rest of society to fight against sexist violence”. ».