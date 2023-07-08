He put an end to the life of his wife Ilenia Bonanno and then his too: the investigators discovered that the man suffered from depression

New updates on the story that shocked Fontanelle, a district of Agrigento. A 47-year-old man, Daniele Gallo Cassarino, took the life of his 45-year-old wife Ilenia Bonanno and then he made an extreme gesture on himself.

To make the sad discovery, it was the teenage son. He was concerned that his mother and father didn’t answer the phone. He went to the house and when he opened the door, he found himself faced with the dramatic scene.

The police are investigating to try to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened in that house. The autopsy will be essential to identify the cause of the woman’s death. The first hypothesis is that Ilenia Bonanno is strangled to death. After the crime of his wife, Daniele Gallo Cassarino is hanged in the same roomtheir bedroom.

The investigators have discovered that in the last period the 47-year-old suffered from depression, had quit his job and was in treatment. In the past, the authorities had already intervened due to quarrels between the two. However, it is not yet clear what the motive may have been, what may have led the man to put an end to his wife’s life first and then to his.

Ilenia Bonanno was well known in the area, she worked in a telephone shop

The community is shocked, Ilenia Bonanno was well known because of her work as saleswoman in a telephone shop, located in the center of the city. And in a short time the mind brought everyone back to another news story, which happened in 2015, in the same area and in similar ways. The 57-year-old George Luparello took the life of his wife Patricia Moscato48 years old and then put an end to his own with an extreme gesture.

We will now have to wait for the result of the autopsy which will confirm the investigators’ hypothesis on the woman’s death or shed light on another truth.