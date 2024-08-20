Massacre in Alessandria: a man kills his wife and wheelchair-bound son with gunshots, then takes his own life

This time it’s about a double homicide and a suicide. Today, Tuesday 20 August, a 67 year old man has shot first to the wife and then to the disabled child. Finally, he turned the gun on himself and opened fire, killing himselfIt happened to Bormida Rivaltaa municipality in the province of Alessandria (Piedmont) and the victims are Luciano Turco67 years old, Josephine Rock66 years old, and his son Daniel 44 years old and forced to live on a wheelchair to cause of a traffic accident.

The man was the only one to shoot, according to the reconstruction made by the carabinieri arrived in via Oberdan, where part of the family lived. In fact, Turco and Rocca were married, never divorced, but separated for yearsaccording to initial information. The couple did not live together: the man was in Ovada, while mother and son were in Rivalta Bormida. Turco and Rocca met only for the management of the son.

The alarm was raised at 9.30 by the brother of the woman who went to visit her every morning. When he entered the house he found the mother, father and son dead on the floor. The scientific part of the carabinieri and the coroner are carrying out the necessary investigations. It seems that Luciano Turco shot from a single gun, a 22 caliber legally held.