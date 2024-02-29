A terrible murder was committed on Tuesday evening in Piedmont, more precisely on the outskirts of Vercelli. A woman, the sixty-year-old Rosa Comito, at the height of an argument that arose for reasons still to be clarified, stabbed her partner, the 58-year-old, to death Tiziano Colombi. She also contacted the police requesting their intervention on the spot.

One more heinous crime which shocks Italy, in this case Piedmont and in particular the city of Vercelli. The perpetrator was Rosa Comito, a 60-year-old woman who threw herself at her partner, fatally wounding him with dozens of blows inflicted with a kitchen knife.

The events occurred in the woman's home, an apartment in a popular condominium in Via XXVI Aprile in Vercelli. On Tuesday evening Tiziano Colombi, the woman's 58-year-old partner, had stopped by her house before going to work. He used to do the nurse in the cardiology department of the Sant'Andrea hospital in Vercelli.

However, one would be born between the two quarrelat the height of which the 60-year-old contested a kitchen knife and hit his partner with over 30 stab wounds. Immediately afterwards, Comito herself called the police requesting their intervention.

Taken to the barracks, the woman was then transferred as a suspect in Biliemme prison, where yesterday she was subjected to the guarantee interrogation. According to what emerges, Rosa Comito would have confessed the crime and her arrest was confirmed.

The investigations of the Vercelli Flying Squad continue, to understand more than anything else the motive of such a heinous act. THE neighbors of the woman, disconcerted, they said that there had never been episodes between the two that had made them think of such a thing. There were not even any complaints or reports for reasons of violence. Many i condolence messages appeared on social media for the victim.