An Italian bodybuilder confessed to killing his parents because they asked him to take the family dog ​​for a walk.

The crime took place in Bolzano, in the northern Italian province of South Tyrol, when teachers Peter Neumier and Laura Pearcelli disappeared earlier this year.

Mother Laura’s body was later found in the Adige River with signs of strangulation, while her husband’s body was never on the surface, although traces of his blood were found on a nearby bridge.

Killer son

The 30-year-old bodybuilder, Benno Newmire, admitted killing his father after a short quarrel that began when the father asked his son to get out of bed and take the family dog ​​out for a walk, according to what was reported by Al-Arabiya Net on the British newspaper, Daily Mail.

“My father accused me of being a loser,” Pino said. “I just wanted to be silent. So I silenced him. ”He decided to suffocate him until he stopped complaining.

“I took the climbing rope that I found in the stairs where I put my tools,” he said. We were in the hallway and we fell together on the floor. I just remember pushing hard. ”

Soon after, Pino said, his mother came home and suffocated her with the same rope.

It should be noted that the son admitted that he threw his parents’ body from a bridge in the river and is now in prison on charges of murder and concealing the body as the investigations continue.