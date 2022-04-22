He killed his mother during an argument and then called the police, confessing to the murder: 24-year-old Davide Garzia arrested

Davide Garzia24, from Aicurzio, an Italian town in the province of Monza and Brianza, was arrested for the murder of his mother Fabiola Colnaghi.

The tragic episode happened yesterday, April 21st. The young man beat his mother, a kicks and punches and then alarmed 112 by confessing what happened and explaining to the police that following a quarrel, he had killed his mom.

Once they reached the house, the Carabinieri agents found themselves in front of the sad scene: the lifeless body of the woman. Davide Garzia was arrested on murder charges. The 24-year-old admitted his sins and recounted what had happened inside the family home.

The men of the forensics and the 118 rescuers also arrived on the spot. The latter tried to revive Fabiola, but in the end they could not help but record his death.

Davide Garzia and Fabiola Colnaghi did not get along

According to the first reports reported, it would seem that between the young man and his mother, in the last period, they occurred repeated quarrels, but the precise reasons are not yet clear. Anyone who knows Davide Garzia describes him as quite a boy reserved and closed. He had never committed any crime and had no criminal record.

He lived with his mom and did not have a job. Now, after the crime and the confession, he will have to answer for the murder charge.

The words of the Mayor

The Mayor of the municipality of Aicurzio, friend of the murdered woman. During an interview with Ansa, the Mayor explained that he has known the victim since childhood. What happened is a tragedy he has affected the entire community. When he met Fabiola, they always stopped for a chat, but she was unaware of any problems in the family, nothing she ever could. presage his murder.