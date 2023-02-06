Laura Di Dio has released contradictory statements to the investigators: in the meantime, macabre details about their past emerge

Laura DiGod, a 32-year-old woman from Pietraperzia, in the province of Enna, yesterday morning took the life of her mother-in-law, 62-year-old Margerita Margani. Stopped by the Carabinieri, she confessed to the crime and said that she could no longer stand it, adding, however, that it was her old woman who attacked her first. A story of bitter family disputes that began 5 years ago and never quite got over.

They are all in shock a Perziastonea small Sicilian town in the province of Enna, where a heinous crime was committed yesterday.

Laura DiGod, 32 years old local, he attacked her mother in law with edged weapons, a knife and scissors, causing his death.

He was the first to find out what happened Francesco Arnonehusband of Laura and son of the victim, who found his wife sitting on his mother’s lifeless body while smoking a cigarette.

The Carabinieri of the nearby station immediately intervened and arrested Di Dio. The latter would have suffered confessed to the crime and said he did it because he couldn’t stand it anymore.

Contradictory statements hers, given that according to what was said, it would have been the 62-year-old who attacked her first and she would have only defended herself.

The stormy relationship between Laura Di Dio and her mother-in-law

Investigators now they investigate to shed light on the story and on all the shadows that seem to exist.

What is certain is that between the two there was no good blood for many years now.

It was the summer of 2018, in fact, when Christian Arnonebrother of Francesco, in turn husband of Laura Di Dio, intervened to settle a family dispute that broke out following his brother’s alleged mistreatment of his sister-in-law.

Christian exploded shots towards his brother, missing him but still ending up in prison for the crime of attempted murder.

Since then Signora Margherita and Laura practically they no longer spokebecause the mother-in-law held her daughter-in-law responsible for her son’s arrest.

The two had only started talking again recently, but the frictions they would be resurfaced until yesterday morning’s tragic epilogue.