ROME. After the murder of Michelle Maria Causo – killed last June 28th by stabbing -, Primavalle is once again shocked by a terrible event of blood. The one who loses her life, in this case, is not a girl, but an 88 year old woman. The woman’s body was found inside a sealed bag hidden inside a bedroom wardrobe in an apartment in Via Pietro Gasparri, in the neighborhood on the north-west outskirts of Rome.

The woman’s son, a 59-year-old, called 112 and said he had killed her with three stab wounds in the back and had hidden her body for days. The man allegedly killed his mother for some outstanding payments with the condominium, around 3000 euros, and he was afraid that the woman would find out.

On site, in addition to the soldiers from the Rome Montespaccato station and the Operational Unit of the Roma Trastevere Company, the carabinieri of the Investigative Unit for the findings, the coroner and the magistrate on duty. The 59-year-old will be taken into custody at the Regina Coeli prison awaiting validation.