He kills his mother and locks her in the closet for 7 days. Rome in shock

He killed his mother and hid the body in the closet, closed in a bag. This night, around two o’clock, the carabinieri of the Rome Montespaccato station and the Operational Unit of the Roma Trastevere Company intervened in via Pietro Gasparri, in the Primavalle district, to find the body of an 88-year-old woman locked inside a bag sealed and hidden inside a Wardrobe of the bedroom. The person who called 112 was the woman’s son who reported that he had killed her and hidden her body.

The coroner, the magistrate on duty and the police intervened on site Investigative unit for technical-scientific findings. The woman’s 59-year-old son will be transferred, in custody, to the Regina Coeli prison awaiting validation.

