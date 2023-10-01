Horror in Rome, where a 59-year-old killed his mother and locked the body inside the wardrobe: behind the motive was a debt of 3 thousand euros

Son 59 years old of an 88-year-old elderly woman, resident in the Primavalle district of Rome, was arrested after the Carabinieri found the pensioner’s body inside a garbage bag in the house where they both lived. It was the same man who called the authorities and turned himself in.

Another brutal murder has shocked the suburban Primavalle neighborhood of Rome. The same one who only a few months ago, at the end of June, was completely shocked by the femicide of Michelle Causo.

The 17-year-old, in that case, was killed by one of her peers in the latter’s house, and was then placed inside a garbage bag and abandoned near the garbage bins.

Also in this case the victim ended up killed by a stabbed weapon and ended up inside a bag. It’s about a 88 year old womanstabbed to death with three stab wounds from his sona 59 year old man.

Around 2:00 on the night between Friday and Saturday the Carabinieri of the capital received a call from the same 59-year-old, who confessed that he had killed his mother and kept the body still in the house.

The crazy gesture of the 59 year old

Arrived on site, an apartment of via Pietro Gasparrithe soldiers of the Rome Montespaccato command and the Rome Trastevere barracks actually found the woman’s body.

It was enclosed in a bag, which was also inserted inside the wardrobe of the victim’s room.

The lady’s son confessed to being the culprit of the murder and to having done it because of a debt.

According to what has emerged so far, it seems that the 59-year-old had accumulated an outstanding debt condominium fees For around 3 thousand euros and he didn’t want his mother to find out.

As mentioned, the two lived together and moved forward thanks to woman’s pensionconsidering he was unemployed. He is currently locked up in the Roman prison of Regina Coeli awaiting the interrogation to validate the arrest. He is accused of voluntary homicide, aggravated by the degree of kinship.

