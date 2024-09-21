He kills his grandmother at home and then calls 118. The 20-year-old grandson arrested

Family drama in Chiavariin Liguria. A boy of 20 years he killed the Grandmother with scissors and then immediately called the Carabinieri and admitted: “Grandma died, but I’m fine“, said the young man on the emergency number. The tragedy occurred inside an apartment in Tigullioin the eastern part of Genoa. When the soldiers arrived at the apartment together with the doctor they found the woman now lifeless and the blood-stained nephew.

“First we argued – his first story to the investigators – then I hit her with scissors that I threw out the window.” Now the young man is in state of arrest and will be questioned in the next few hours by the Carabinieri who are in charge of the investigation. The men from the scientific investigations section of the Genoese investigative unit are currently carrying out an inspection. The Public Prosecutor Francesca Rombolà and the Medical examiner Sara Lo Pinto.