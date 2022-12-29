Matamoros, Tamaulipas.- A former agent of the missing Matamoros Municipal Preventive Police he was killed by one of his sons, who came out in defense of his motherwhen the man tried to stab her.

The events were recorded this afternoon at an address located at Calle Calixto Ayala and Privada 10 in the Industrial Colony, north of the city.

According to sources close to the investigation, around 3:30 p.m., the minor and his 12-year-old brother were in the house when his father, identified as Carlos Iván Sada, allegedly arrived under the influence of some drug. and attacked the woman, whom he intended to hurt with a knife.

The minors intervened and the eldest was injured in one hand when trying to disarm his father.

To get rid of him, the source explained, his son took the knife from him and buried it in him on at least two occasions, which caused his death.

The mother of the minors called the authorities to report what happened.

Elements of the Investigative Police and the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office arrived at the scene.

The minors were transferred to the offices of the Prosecutor’s Office as detainees.