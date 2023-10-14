Yet another feminicide in Italy: Franco Panariello killed his wife Concetta Marruocco in the night. The crime occurred in Cerreto D’Esi

Horror in the night in Cerreto D’Esi, in the province of Ancona. Franco Panariello, a 53-year-old man, went to his ex-wife’s house and, at the height of a heated argument, killed her with over 15 stab wounds. The couple’s daughter, a 17-year-old girl who called for help, was also present in the house at the time of the events.

The calm and tranquility that you usually live and breathe in Cerreto C’Esia very small municipality in the province of Ancona, were completely overturned last night.

In fact, around 3:00 a terrible feminicide took place in which the victim was one 53 year old womannurse, whose name was Concetta Marruocco.

It was his who made the crazy and extreme gesture ex-husbanda 55-year-old metalworker, from whom the woman had separated in this period.

The man, originally from Greek’s tower in Campania and resident in Gatesin the province of Foligno, reached his ex’s house at night to have some clarifications.

The situation soon escalated into one heated argument and in the lethal attack on the woman.

Franco Panariello confessed to the crime

In the house, at the time of the events, was also present Daughter of the couple, a girl alone 17 years.

Franco Panariello he was forbidden to go near both, due to violent family attitudes he had had in the past. She was also wearing an electronic bracelet.

TO call for help and the police was right there lass.

The man waited for the arrival of the Carabinieri outside the house and he did not resist arrest. Transferred to the Cerreto D’Esi barracks, he confessed all in front of the prosecutor Paolo Gubinelli.

He said he couldn’t sleep because of the discomfort resulting from a heart attack which had hit him about a week ago. So he stood up, held a kitchen knife and left for his ex’s house, with the intention, he declares, “just to have a clarification“.

To enter the house, he said, he used a bunch of keys which was still in his possession.

He is currently locked up in the Montacuto prisonawaiting the interrogation to validate the arrest.

The crime charged against him is that of voluntary homicide, multi-aggravated from futile reasons, from the kinship bond and from the violation of the prohibition on approaching family members. He could also be challenged premeditationgiven that he had brought the weapon with him from his home.