A man from Bosnia and Herzegovina shot and killed his ex-wife in a live broadcast on the “Instagram” application today, Friday, and shot and killed two other men, then committed suicide, according to the local prosecutor’s office and media reports.

The man also shot a policeman, another man and a woman in different places in the small town of Gradacak, in the north of the country, where he was practicing bodybuilding as a player, coach and owner of a small fitness hall.

The public prosecutor’s office in Tuzla, the region’s capital, confirmed that the other two dead were a father and his adult son. The news portal “Radio Sarajevo.PA” quoted the police in Tuzla as saying that the 35-year-old man, after that series of shootings, shot himself with his pistol when the police tried to arrest him.

Bosnian media described the man as a fairly successful bodybuilder who participated in international competitions.

“I can’t find words to describe what happened today in Gradacac… I extend my deepest condolences” to the families of the victims, said Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Nermin Niksic.