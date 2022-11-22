Tragedy in Spinea, a woman and her partner found dead: the ex-husband committed suicide, the investigators believe it was him

Another story that shocked Italy and which happened in the province of Venice. A woman and her partner they were found lifeless inside a two-family house, located in via Leopardi in Spinea.

It would have been there to raise the alarm from the authorities woman’s daughter. She had repeatedly called her mother, but she did not answer her phone.

So she went to the house and found the partner’s lifeless body, inside the garage. Frightened, she ran away and called the police. Only she later learned of the fact that her mother had also lost her life in the same way. Mynevere Karabollaj he was 37 years old and his partner Flonino Markuri he was 23. Both were of Albanian descent.

A woman and her partner found dead: shortly after, the ex-husband was also found

Not long after, the investigators also found the lifeless body of theex husband of the woman. Viron Karabollaj he took the extreme step in a company warehouse at the age of just 40. Not a small detail, which makes the authorities think well that it was he who took the life of the couple and then put an end to his too.

It is not yet clear what really happened inside that house or what prompted the ex-husband to make such a brutal act, perhaps the jealousy.

Inside the house they were found a firearm and an edged weapon. The woman’s lifeless body was found on the first floor, while that of her partner in the garage. On the latter, the doctor singled out several signs of a struggle. Probably, the man tried to defend himself.

Neighbors didn’t notice anything unusual and, until authorities arrived, didn’t realize what had happened in that house. They described Mynevere as a kind and polite woman.

Now it will only be the investigations a shed light on the truth.