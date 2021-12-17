DM Friday 17 December 2021, 18:45



A man has killed his 40-year-old ex-wife and his daughter, who is only eleven months old, in the town of Liaño (Villaescusa). The Cantabrian Civil Guard detained the alleged perpetrator at El Astillero this afternoon. It is about a 43-year-old man, who already had a restraining order from his ex-partner.

The Judicial Police of the Civil Guard is developing the investigation into these alleged murders.

The events, on which the judicial authority has decreed the secrecy of summary, have occurred in a house in Liaño de Villaescusa.

Members of the Civil Guard have located the lifeless bodies of the woman and her daughter in the house after their relatives reported their disappearance on Friday.

The detainee had a restraining order from his ex-partner issued by the Criminal Court number 5 of Santander.