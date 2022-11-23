New updates on the Spinea tragedy: woman and new partner stabbed to death by her ex-husband

What happened to Spinea, in the province of Venice, shocked everyone. Once again jealousy has led to an episode that will not be forgotten.

Mynevere Karabollaj she was a 37-year-old young mother, murdered along with her 23-year-old partner Flonino Markurifrom her ex-husband Viron Karabollaj (40 years).

It was his daughter who found out what happened. After an evening with her friends, she tried to contact her mother and received no response. So she went to the house and found her partner lifeless in the garage. Frightened, she ran away and called the authorities. Shortly thereafter, she discovered that the same thing had happened to her mother, who was inside her home.

Following the discovery of the two bodies, the police also found that of her ex-husband, who died taken the life within the company he worked for.

Spinea crime: the story of a neighbor

A nearby he told of what he heard in those unforgettable hours:

Around 10pm the day before yesterday evening from the windows we saw the police flashing lights appear, then suddenly heartbreaking, desperate, interminable screams. They were the relatives who had learned of the killing of Mynevere and Flonino. Shouts that broke our hearts, gave us goosebumps.

Yes they were separated by two years and the woman was trying to make a new life with another man, 14 years her junior.

According to authorities, the ex-husband has studied the plan very carefully. He took the life of his ex and then of his new partner, in the same way, with several stab wounds, in different parts of the house. Throughout the night, the agents searched for him, until they were found in that company.

Mynevere and her partner were well known, even if they lived a private life. Neighbors described her as a woman kind and always smiling. Yet another crime that occurred out of jealousy.

The investigations are still ongoing.