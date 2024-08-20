Tragedy in Rivalta Bormida, in the Alessandria area. A man killed his disabled son and his wife, then committed suicide. The Carabinieri found the three lifeless bodies this morning in the family home in via Oberdan. According to the reconstruction, the man was called Luciano Turco, 67 years old. He shot his son Daniel, 44 years old, confined to a wheelchair after a motorcycle accident that occurred several years ago, and his wife Pinuccia Rocca, 66 years old, a school assistant. After the double homicide, the 67-year-old committed suicide with the same weapon. It seems that Turco and the woman had been separated for some time. Pinuccia, as everyone knew her, lived with her son while her ex-husband lived in the Ovada area.

Investigations are still ongoing to establish the exact time of the tragedy, which is presumed to have occurred between the evening of August 19 and dawn today. Daniel, after the accident, needed constant assistance, and tensions in the family had grown as time passed. The public prosecutor, the Carabinieri forensic team and the coroner intervened on site to carry out the surveys and start the investigative procedures. Luciano Turco allegedly fired with a regularly registered gun. The woman’s brother, who had the keys and often visited the family, discovered the bodies.