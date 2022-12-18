They were 9 and 11 years old, the two girls killed by their mother, a Spanish Civil Guard. She couldn’t accept the love they wanted for her dad

A story that shook Spain and that in a few hours went around the world. A mother he took the life of his daughters because they wanted to spend Christmas with their dad.

Paolacivil guard, had separated with her husband and the fact that Iris and Lara could miss the man, sent her into a rage.

After the tragedy, the relatives wanted to tell what was happening within that family. The mother often took a knife and yes he was furious with his father, in front of the eyes of his 9-11 year old girls, for whatever he did. Even for a 10 minute delay.

Tired of living like that, the man one day decided to go away and of leave hershe no longer wanted her daughters to see those everyday scenes.

Santiago, this is the father’s name, a year ago he managed to get a divorce and every time he had to do with his wife, he tried to avoid any problems. The judge had awarded custody to the woman, allowing her father to keep seeing the girls.

Mother tried to manipulate her little girls

However, Paola didn’t like it and was always looking for excuses not to let her see them. She wanted to move to Andalusia, 600km away from the man and she had asked her daughters to don’t tell their dad where they were going to live.

A few weeks ago, the eldest daughter had told her paternal grandmother who her mother was angry because they had asked her if they could spend Christmas with their father. But no one could have ever imagined what it would happen and what she would be capable of.

In the evening last Wednesday, Paola took the life of her daughters with the service pistol and then pointed it at herself.

Shortly thereafter, a co-worker arrived at the woman’s home, concerned that she hadn’t shown up for work, and checked in sad discovery. The three bodies now lay lifeless on the double bed.