He kills his daughter with twenty bullets for a simple reason

Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – A Turkish father killed his daughter in a horrific manner for a simple reason that may not occur to anyone, according to several media outlets.

The British newspaper “Daily Mail” reported that Mustafa Ali Yilmaz (69 years) fired twenty bullets at his daughter.

Before that, he rammed his daughter Gulnur Yilmaz, 28, into a car to force her to stop. He pulled her from the vehicle and asked her to inform him of the whereabouts of her mother, who had separated from him.

Gulnur Yilmaz, a GP, refused to inform him of her mother’s whereabouts. He shot her and her car with bullets, including 11 bullets in the head, according to local media.

The father fled the scene of the crime. However, the police arrested him later, and the crime pistol is still in his possession. He is now facing life imprisonment if he is convicted of committing the crime that took place in the “prisoner” province in western Turkey.

The crime occurred in 2019, while the doctor was traveling from the province of “Balasir” to Antalya to prepare for an exam.

During the trial, the father claimed that he was suffering from mental disorders. The court postponed the trial pending the completion of the assessment of his mental state.