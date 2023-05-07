The heartbreaking story of Lindita and Veton Musai, killed by the girl’s father, because he felt excluded from their relationship

A story that is unbelievable is the one we decided to tell you today. The protagonists are two young boys called Lindita and Veton Musaiwho unfortunately lost their lives at the hands of the girl’s father, who is under arrest with a life sentence.

The episode led to so much pain and sadness in their family members, who never imagined experiencing such losses. The boys actually were married recently.

Osman Shaptafaj he was the girl’s father and for some time relations had not been good between father and daughter. For this reason Lindita, when she decided to marry her boyfriend, decided to don’t invite him.

One evening of February of 2022, the young couple had just returned from a short vacation to celebrate their anniversary. They lived in Australia and they were quiet. Those who saw them said he didn’t notice anything strange about them.

However, it was only once they got out of the house that they found themselves in front of the man. Osman had with him the weapon used to commit the two crimes. Later she also tried to point it at yourself.

Having failed to pull the trigger, he waited for the police to arrive and finished constituted. After the trial the judges arranged for him the life sentence.

The man’s request after the crimes of Lindita and Veton Musai

Since then Osman has been under arrest, but it is only in the last few days that he has made one new request to the judges. He asked for one sentence discount because due to Covid life in the district house is really hard. Of course they have rejected and in the motivation they wrote:

From the circumstances of the case, it is evident that the man harbored a deep anger and resentment towards the couple. He never accepted their marriage and when he found out they wanted to get married, he was furious.