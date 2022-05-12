Mustafa Zeeshan is accused of voluntary homicide and consensual termination of pregnancy. He killed his 8 months pregnant wife Fatima

The story dates back to 2020, but a 2-minute phone call to 112 emerged during the hearing. Mustafa Zeeshan she was crying and could not speak. The man had just killed his wife and, before calling for help, he had waited several hours next to Fatima’s body.

The tragedy happened to Versciaco, in Val Pusteria (South Tyrol), on January 20, 2020. After beating her to death and suffocating her, Mustafa Zeeshan waited several hours before deciding to pick up the phone and call the police. That call, during which he didn’t say a word, wasn’t considered one distress call.

The man is accused of aggravated voluntary homicide and of consensual termination of pregnancy. His wife Fatima was 8 months pregnant.

The murder of Fatima, killed by her husband Mustafa Zeeshan

Mustafa Zeeshan worked in a local pizzeria and until the day before the murder, he was regularly went to work. It is not yet clear why she has decided to make such an atrocious gesture.

The autopsy carried out on Fatima’s corpse established who the woman is died of suffocation, together with the baby she was carrying. Her husband first beat her, injuring her body and then suffocated her.

After the 112 call, the agents managed to locate the position of the murderer and requested the immediate intervention of an ambulance. Unfortunately, upon their arrival, the health workers were unable to do anything. Fatima she was already dead for several hours.

During the hearing, the call to 112 made by the killer was heard and the subsequent ones, during which the man did not say not even a word. A request made by the defence, who hopes to demonstrate how the patient reacted emotionally to the murder, unable to speak due to crying and the fact that after killing his wife, he did not run away. The intent is probably to get one reduction of sentence.