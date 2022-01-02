Who is Davide Paitoni, the man who killed his 7-year-old son in Varese

After killing his seven-year-old son, Davide Paitoni, 40, left a note with “a kind of confession” and then sent a voice message to his father on Whatsapp. She would tell him that she had hurt the baby and that he shouldn’t have looked in the closet in his apartment. Right there the lifeless body of the little boy was found, killed with a stab in the throat. The forty-year-old from Morazzone was stopped this morning by the carabinieri of Varese and Saronno because he was accused of the voluntary murder of his seven-year-old son.

The man, who also attempted to kill his 36-year-old ex-wife, was already under house arrest because on November 26 he had stabbed a work colleague in the back, in Azzate (Va). He had been allowed, however, to spend the New Year with the child who would then return to his mother the next day.

The woman, who had already reported episodes of violence, was at her parents’ house in Gazzada when Paitoni reached her with the excuse of having brought the child back to her. At the time of the meeting, the attack took place. He then hit her in the face, abdomen and back with a knife. The woman’s parents immediately notified the carabinieri, informing them of the presence of their grandson at their son-in-law’s home, while Paitoni fled in his gray Volkswagen Golf. The Arma soldiers, after identifying his car, chased him and once reached he was still armed with a knife.

The woman’s wounds were superficial and she could be discharged the same day from the emergency room of the Varese hospital. The prosecutor of the Varese Republic is investigating the case. Davide Paitoni, arrested by the carabinieri, is now accused of murder and attempted murder.