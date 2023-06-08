Apparently, Raffaele Caiazzo had strong suspicions about an alleged relationship that the two maintained behind his children

Is called Raffaele Caiazzo the 44-year-old man who this morning, at the crack of dawn, shot and killed his daughter-in-law and son-in-law. The victims, aged 24 and 29, were married to the killer’s son and daughter and the latter, according to what has emerged so far, seems to have suspected a relationship between the two. In the afternoon, the 44-year-old turned himself in.

A bitter awakening this morning a Sant’Antimoin the northern area of ​​the province of Naples.

In the early hours of the morning, in fact, it became known of two murders carried out in the Campania town, which had as victims a boy and a girl killed by firearms.

The victims were called Maria Brigida Pesacane And Luigi Cammisa. The latter, 29 years old, was attacked around 6:30 in the morning on his way to work. He was a construction worker.

The girl, who only had 24 yearswas instead killed inside her apartment, located at number 17 in via Caruso.

Raffaele Caiazzo was the father-in-law of the two victims

In a short time, the investigators started the searches who have focused on the main suspect in the double crime.

In fact, the two victims knew each other, they were brothers-in-law because they had married two brothers, Anna and Alfredo Caiazzo.

Their father-in-law, probably because convinced that the two were having an affair behind the backs of his two sons, he devised the plan to take the lives of both.

Particularly bloody is the crime of Maria Brigida Pesacane, who apparently was shot by Raffaele Caiazzo in front of their 2 and 4 year olds.

Luigi Cammisa was also the father of two children, of 2 and 7 years oldalso their nephews of the killer.

Shortly after the findings on the two crime scenes, the prosecutor had released images of the suspect to the authorities, to help them in their searches. Around lunchtime, however, the 44-year-old spontaneously presented himself at the Carabinieri barracks in Gricignano di Aversa and turned himself in.

Sant’Antimo, just a few days ago had already been hit by another tragedy, that of the femicide of Giulia Tramontano. The young woman, seven months pregnant, lived in Senago, in the Milan area, together with her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello, but she was originally from the small town in the Neapolitan area.

Tonight, at 19:00, one is scheduled in Sant’Antino torchlight to remember Julia.