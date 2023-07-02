A 51-year-old man turned himself in to the Municipal Police this Saturday after allegedly murdering his partner, a 47-year-old woman, in a bar located on Francisco Alesón street, in the Ermitagaña neighborhood of Pamplona. The event is being investigated jointly by the Pamplona Municipal Police and the National Police and, a priori, it is considered that it could be a new case of sexist violence.

In fact, the detainee has been accused of a crime of gender violence after the children of the deceased have given a statement at the National Police, who have indicated that the aggressor and victim lived together.

The alleged perpetrator, 51, turned himself in to the Pamplona Municipal Police around nine in the morning shortly after committing the crime, according to police sources. The deceased, 47 years old and a neighbor of the Rochapea neighborhood, was the mother of three children.

unanimous condemnation



All the municipal groups of the Pamplona City Council have condemned the alleged sexist murder and have expressed their commitment to “continue working so that the right of women to live a life free of violence is made effective.” The City Council has summoned the citizens to gather this Sunday at 12:00 p.m. in the Plaza Consistorial, to express their rejection.

The mayoress of the city, Cristina Ibarrola, has also advanced that the Consistory will present itself as popular accusation in this case.