Kaitlin Armstrong was sentenced to 90 years in prison for killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson. The sentence comes after a year of investigation: the case had shocked the United States and the entire cycling world. Wilson had won the prestigious Unbound Gravel event and was in Austin taking on Gravel Locos when she was shot and killed in a friend’s apartment in May 2022.

After a six-day investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for Armstrong on May 17, 2022, who had meanwhile fled to Costa Rica using her sister’s passport. But she was finally arrested in a hostel on a beach after 43 days on the run.

The trial began on November 1 with the State taking eight days to hear all the testimony, including that of Armstrong’s boyfriend, Colin Strickland, who was the last person to see Wilson alive. «As a family we believe that justice has been done. There are really no winners here. This is not a time of celebration, but a time of prayer. A time to pray for our family, our friends and the Armstrong family and their friends,” the victim’s father said after the hearing concluded.

Wilson and Strickland had a brief relationship during a breakup between Armstrong and Strickland in 2021, and multiple witnesses testified that Armstrong was jealous of Mo Wilson. She had called her girlfriend warning her to “stay away”. Two friends of the couple told the court that Kaitlin threatened to kill Mo.