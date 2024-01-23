Romeo Nance, 23, killed himself after the massacre in the suburb of Joliet. The agents had launched a manhunt identifying him as ''dangerous''

Yes is The man who killed at least seven people committed suicide, whose bodies were found inside two homes in the suburb of Joliet 35 kilometers southwest of Chicago, Illinois. The police made this known, as reported by the ABC News broadcaster. The agents had launched a manhunt identifying Romeo Nance, 23, as ''dangerous''. ''He took his own life with a gunshot after a clash with Texas security agents,'' the police said.

The first victim is a 28-year-old Nigerian immigrant, Toyosi Bakare, killed with a gunshot to the head in front of his apartment, explained NBC News.