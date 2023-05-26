According to the Japanese police, the man who was arrested was holed up in a farm in the center of the country, where four people, two women and two policemen, were killed hours earlier in an attack he carried out with a knife and a firearm.

According to Kyodo News Agency, one of the two women died on the spot, and the other, an elderly woman, died later of her injuries.

The suspect hid for several hours at the farm owned by his father, who heads the Nakano Municipal Council.

It is believed that the attacker stabbed the two women with a machete before using a hunting rifle to shoot the two policemen who had arrived at the scene of the attack in response to a distress call.