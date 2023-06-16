“At the bottom there is room”, the successful production of América TV, gave a complete reverse to the love story between Alessia and July. As we saw previously, the youngest of the Montalbáns agreed to travel abroad to complete her studies as a chef. However, she had to sacrifice her love relationship and fans were devastated. “They ended up with the best relationship,” they claimed on social networks.

In “AFHS” chapter 242, Diego wanted to prevent his daughter from saying goodbye to the young Gonzales to prevent him from changing his mind. However, he did not count on Macarena’s plan to reunite the couple before the trip that will separate them for three years. Now it only remains to wait if they will have a child as the fans of this Peruvian series have theorized.