Genoa – He was sentenced to life imprisonment Renato Scapusi, the 59-year-old craftsman who on February 19 last year he killed the ex-partner Clara Ceccarelli, aged 69, in the slipper shop owned by the victim in via Colombo, in the center of Genoa.

Scapusi, ludopathic and unemployed at that time, had begun to obsess the victim after the end of their relationship, with stalking both in front of the house and outside the shop. He had attacked and hit Clara with dozens of stab wounds shortly before closing time, and the police had stopped him a few hours later near the Galliera hospital, while threatening suicide.

The Court of Assizes accepted the claim of the public prosecutor Giovanni Arena, who had asked for life imprisonment, also contesting the premeditation. Detained from the day of the murder, at the end of the year Renato Scapusi had again attempted to take his own life in his cell.