For several days now, the American people have been shocked by the death of three children at the hands of their mother, Lindsay Clancy, a resident of Duxbury, Massachusetts. The two older siblings, Cora, 5, and Dawson, 3, reportedly strangled to death later that day; Meanwhile, 8-month-old Callan died Friday at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The first versions indicated that the woman suffered from postpartum psychosisa fairly serious condition, because as the Mayo Clinic points out “It can cause life-threatening thoughts or behaviors and requires immediate treatment.”

Her husband, Patrick Clancy, was the one who called the emergency line, reporting that his wife had attempted suicide.. When the authorities arrived, the woman was next to the three unconscious children and with signs of physical trauma.

Despite having witnessed such a horrible scene, the man defends the mother and, through a statement, expressed: “I want to ask everyone to forgive Lindsay deep within, as I have done. The real Lindsay generously loved and cared for everyone: me, our children, family, friends, and her patients (she is a nurse). The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

The woman has been in police custody, despite being admitted to a hospital, and this Tuesday the Prosecutor’s Office accused her of killing her three children, and planning said murders in advance. “He was of sound mind at the time of their deaths”reports ‘CBS Boston’.

Clancy participated in the videoconference from her hospital bed, as she claims she is paralyzed from the waist down, while her defense attorney and the prosecutor personally attended court.

What did the Prosecutor say?

The prosecution asked that Lindsay be held without bail and during the arraignment they pointed out that Clancy asked her husband, Patrick, to go for some medicine and food, making sure to calculate the time that she would be alone with the children.

According to the man’s statements, when he got home he went up the stairs and found the door to the main room locked. Once inside, he noticed traces of blood next to the window, which remained open. Peering out, he saw his wife in the backyard conscious but badly injured.

The 911 call realizes that he asks her in his ‘agony and shock’ where the children are and she points out: “In the basement”.

“She planned these murders, gave herself the time and privacy to commit these murders, and then strangled each child in the place where they should have felt safest: at home with their mother,” prosecutor Jennifer Sprague said.

For his part, a judge ordered that she remain hospitalized with 24-hour care and once she is released, she is placed under house arrest.

Daisy Contreras

