“He killed his wife with a mix of drugs”: the former doctor of Virtus Bologna arrested

He was one of the best-known doctors in Bologna, before ending up in prison last Saturday. After a long investigation Giampaolo Amato, a doctor of Virtus Bologna for seven years, was arrested for the murder of his wife Isabella Lsalad. The woman, also a doctor, died at the age of 62 in October 2021.

Initially the death was attributed to natural causes, but subsequent investigations suggested the malicious administration of benzodiazepines and a hospital anesthetic. At the end of two-year investigations, Amato was charged by the prosecution with murder, embezzlement and illegal possession of psychotropic drugs.

On October 31, he himself had raised the alarm, saying that he had found the woman unconscious in the apartment in via Bianconi. During the investigation, the prosecutor hypothesized that he was the one who caused the woman’s death, through the lethal mix of sedatives and anesthetics. Past episodes have also emerged, never reported, in which the woman may have taken a benzodiazepine without her knowledge, causing her malaise and narcolepsy.

In the first interrogation after his arrest, the 64-year-old exercised his right not to answer. His lawyers filed an appeal with the review court, challenging the pre-trial detention order.