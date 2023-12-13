Genoa, staged his wife's suicide. Trapped by daughter's drawing: “Dad hit mom's head on the ground”

The police arrested a 44-year-old man, Ahmed Mustakaccused of having killed his wife and having caused the woman's death to pass, Sharmin Sultana, 32 years old, like a suicide. The man, the prosecution claims, was also discovered thanks to a drawing made by the eldest daughter.



According to what was reconstructed by the investigators, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Marcello Maresca, the man continually harassed the woman. The death occurred last March in the Sestri Ponente neighborhood of Genoa, where Sharmin Sultana was fell from the window of the apartment. In the house that day, in addition to the children, there was also the man who had told the police he hadn't heard anything. because he was in bed and wasn't feeling well.

According to what the children aged 7 and 10 said, their father often beat their mother because she was on her cell phone and making videos on Tik Tok. “Dad got angry and hit mom's head on the ground.” it is one of their dramatic testimonies. Furthermore, during an environmental interception, Musthak allegedly told her daughter, before being interviewed by investigators, “say you don't know anything about mom”.

