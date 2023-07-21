The 72-year-old Frenchman was convicted of premeditated murder by injecting his two minor children with a suspicious substance in a hotel in Marrakech last December, which led to their death.

According to the Moroccan “Hespress” website, investigations conducted by the judicial police in Marrakech under the supervision of the Public Prosecution Office revealed traces of injections of a suspicious substance in the bodies of the two dead minors, aged 9 and 13.

Investigators found near the two victims (who hold French citizenship), their father, who is married to a Moroccan woman, and who worked as a nurse before his retirement, was in a coma.

The father was then transferred to a hospital to receive treatment after his suicide attempt following the killing of his two minor children.

Hespress indicated that judicial investigation sources attributed this crime to family problems, as the police found a written message at the crime scene, telling the reasons why the father committed the crime, which made the authorities summon his ex-wife to listen to her statement, without giving further details.