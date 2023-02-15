For the lawyer of Laura Di Dio, the 32-year-old who killed her mother-in-law in Enna, her client was unable to understand and want

There are some important updates on the trial still at the dawn of the crime of Margherita Margani by Laura DiGod, his daughter-in-law. During the probative incident, the defendant’s lawyer asked for her inability to understand and want to be assessed, underlining the serious psychiatric pathology from which the 32-year-old has been suffering for a long time now.

It was the morning of February 5 when the small town of Perziastonein the province of Enna, was shocked by the news of the femicide of Margherita Margani, a 62-year-old local woman.

To take her life was her daughter-in-law, Laura Di Dio, who attacked her with scissors causing her several wounds, one of which was fatal to her throat.

Stopped by the Carabinieri, the woman visibly in shock had provided some conflicting and contradictory statements. At first she said she only defended herself from an initial attack from her mother-in-law. Then, during the interrogation, she had expressed all her hatred towards the 62-year-old and confessed that it was she who had stabbed her first.

A conflictual family relationshipwhich already in 2018 had become the protagonist of a very serious altercation which culminated in the arrest for attempted murder of Laura’s brother-in-law and Margherita’s son.

The words of Laura Di Dio’s lawyer

Since the day of the crime, 32-year-old Laura Di Dio has been in prison on charges of voluntary and aggravated murder.

His defense attorney, the attorney Salvatore Timpanaroduring the probation session, she stated that her client, at the time of the events, was not herself and for this reason she asked for a check to be carried out on her psychiatric expertise.

Reached by telephone by journalists from Fanpage.itthe lawyer explained that he had taken possession of documentation that would demonstrate a severe psychiatric illness of Di Dio, for which even one had been recommended TSO extension about one year ago.

This documentation, according to the lawyer, would also undermine the ability of his client to take part in a regular process.

His detention in prison, continued Timpanaro, it would not be applicable.