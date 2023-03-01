Luis Guillermo was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the crime of femicide, after mistreating and murdering his own mother in Calera, Zacatecas

Zacatecas, Zac.- The Attorney General of Justice of the State of zacatecas (FGJEZ) reported that obtained conviction in against Luis Guillermo, for the crime of femicide against his own mother, 65 years old.

so ua judge sentenced him to spend 30 years in prison, after he mistreated and murdered María, his mother, in the municipality of Calera, Zacatecas.

According to the FGJEZ, the events occurred on May 25, 2022, when authorities, alerted by the neighbors, arrived at the community Ramón López Velarde and they found a lifeless woman

After the inquiries carried out, it was detailed that, according to neighbors and acquaintances, MAría suffered constant mistreatment by his son, who constantly consumed intoxicating drinks and this caused him problems with his partner and family.

On the day of the events, the neighbors indicated that they had heard shouting and an argument at the woman's home; then they saw that Luis Guillermo left the place with a suitcase.

But not knowing anything about María, they decided to alert the authorities, who arrived at the scene and confirmed the discovery of the lifeless body.

Immediately, upon learning that it was a woman and detecting that she had various cutting injuries on her body, they began the application of the Investigation Protocol for the crime of Feminicide.

Therefore, after an investigation with the interviews collected and the evidence collected, a Control Judge ordered the apprehension of Luis Guillermo, who was linked to the process on May 30, 2022.

Subsequently, the man confessed to the judge his responsibility in the crime of femicide against his mother, so on the afternoon of this Tuesday, February 28, the judge handed down a conviction.