He killed his invalid mother, abandoning her to go on holiday in Abruzzo. Daughter arrested for murder

She was arrested 49 year old Italian womanaccused of having gone on holiday in Abruzzo leaving the elderly cohabiting mother alone, disabled and not self-sufficientlater died. The Carabinieri of the Monterotondo company (Rome) notified the woman of the order which provides for the pre-trial detention in prison for aggravated voluntary homicide.



The facts refer to the month of June of this year, when the lifeless body of the elderly woman was found in Montelibretti (Rome). The investigations had focused on the daughter, responsible for the care of the elderly woman, who instead of looking after her, had left her without the necessary care.

There Tivoli Prosecutor’s Officethe prosecutor himself informs us in a note Francesco Mendittohad issued an arrest warrant against the suspect, accusing her of abandonment of an incapacitated person. The 49-year-old was therefore subjected to the measure of House arrestpending further clarification of his position.

The investigations, conducted by the Carabinieri, allowed them to find some notes in which the 49-year-old referred to the purchase of a ticket to get away and some objects needed to disguise her identity.

In fact, investigators have reported that the 49-year-old was planning an escape, with the intention of escaping the restrictive measure to which she was subjected. For these reasons the Carabinieri of the Monterotondo company have executed the order implementing the measure of precautionary custody in prison for aggravated voluntary homicide.