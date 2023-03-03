Exactly sixteen years after killing her five children, a Belgian woman died by euthanasia, after having requested it. Her death, announced last night, took place on February 28th.

Another February 28, 2008, Genevieve Lhermitte, 56, had shocked Belgium with the stab wounding of her five children, a boy and four girls aged between three and 14, while her husband was traveling abroad. The woman had then tried to commit suicide without success and finally called for help. She was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008, she was then transferred to a psychiatric clinic in 2019.

The woman made use of the Belgian law which authorizes euthanasia even in the presence of “unbearable” psychological and not just physical suffering. The green light was granted after a long procedure, which includes several medical opinions.