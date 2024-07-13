Step.- An adult son has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of his father in Red Sands on July 4, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jair N., 21, was arrested Friday, July 12, by the U.S. Marshals’ Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Jair N. faces a murder charge in the death of his father, Arturo N., 39, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Sheriff’s Office says Arturo N. died July 7 after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Shortly before midnight on July 4, Texas Rescue Patrol and Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a fight in progress with gunfire in Red Sands.

Arturo N. was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation and determined that Jair N. was responsible for shooting his father.

Detectives obtained a warrant for murder and Jair N. was found and arrested in the 11600 block of Datsun Drive in El Paso County.

He has been booked into the El Paso County Detention Center on a murder charge and is being held on $750,000 bail.