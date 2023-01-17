At the end of the first instance trial, the Brescia Court of Assizes sentenced Ezio Galesi to life imprisonment, the man who in October 2021 in Castegnato killed his 49-year-old ex-partner Elena Casanova with dozens of hammer blows. The Court accepted the request of the public prosecutor, Carlo Pappalardo, pronounced this morning during the indictment. Excluding the aggravating circumstance of premeditation. «It was not premeditation – he clarified during the hearing – but he preordained the murder, as demonstrated by the movements of the victim and of her killer. The two met and he said he decided to kill her when he saw her smile. He goes home, takes the hammer and ambushes Elena to death.’

On the afternoon of October 20, 2021, Galesi met Elena in a shop. “When I saw her laughing – the man admitted during the trial – something clicked and I decided to kill her”. The femicide took place outside the home of her woman, where her ex was waiting for her. Galesi was declared capable of understanding and will. «He lashed out at the ex, because she did not accept being left – said the prosecutor-. He had long held a grudge against what then became his victim of him ». However, the interpretation of the civil party lawyer Maria Pia Cimini, who represents the mother and daughter of Elena Casanova, is different, according to which there was premeditation and in the courtroom she asked for compensation of 200 thousand euros each for the family members of the victim. Ezio Galesi was not in the courtroom when the sentence was read.