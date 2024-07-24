Step.- El Paso Police (EPPD) have arrested a 19-year-old El Paso man for murder in connection with a shooting Saturday morning at the Gonzalez Apartments at 4101 Rich Beem Blvd that left one man dead.

El Paso County jail records show Damian Alexander D. was booked Monday on $1 million bail for events that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday. According to an affidavit, the victim, identified as 24-year-old Omar I., was at a small party at an apartment with two other people early Saturday morning. That’s when police say Damian Alexander D. and Noah L., named as a co-defendant, arrived at the apartment after Noah L. was invited.

Noah L. then began arguing with Omar I. about their opposing gang affiliations. Witnesses say Noah L. identified himself as a member of “6th Street,” known to El Paso police as a street gang.

Witnesses then ejected Noah L. and Damian Alexander D. from the apartment after they continued to argue, when Noah L. and Omar I. agreed to fight in the parking lot of the complex. According to the police affidavit, after the fistfight began, Damian Alexander D. ran down the stairs and pulled out a black handgun, pointing it at Omar I., who backed away with his hands in the air. Noah L. also allegedly pulled out a handgun, and parking lot video recorded a gunshot being fired and Omar I. falling to the ground.

The video allegedly shows Damian Alexander D. and Noah L. beating a motionless Omar I. on the ground, including “kicking and pistol-whipping him numerous times.” A second gunshot was then heard on the video. Police say Damian Alexander D. and Noah L. grabbed something from Omar I.’s torso, possibly took a photograph of Omar I. on the ground, and got into a red Nissan Altima and drove away from the apartment complex.

Jail records also indicate that Damian Alexander D. has been previously arrested twice in El Paso: once in May for illegally carrying a weapon and in April 2023 for possession of a controlled substance between 28 and 200 grams.

