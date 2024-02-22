A source familiar with the progress of investigations in the case told Sky News Arabia that the Stamouni Police Station in Dakahlia Governorate received a report from the father of the student, Ihab Ashraf (16 years old), about the absence of his son and that his wife (the student’s mother) received an anonymous threat to kidnap the son and demand a ransom of 100,000 pounds. .

The source noted that, “The next day, the police station received a report from a farmer from the same village as the student that he had found a scarf containing the lower half of a human body in one of the waterways. By summoning the student’s parents, they identified half of the body and confirmed that it was their son. After that, the upper half was found without it.” “The head is in another stream.”

He added: “A security team was formed to uncover the mystery of the crime, and during the discussion with the mother, she reported that her son, on the day he was absent, went to the physics teacher, Muhammad Abdel Badie Al-Tahawi, and that she called him and made sure that he arrived at the lesson site, but after the end of the class, she called him again, and a stranger answered and asked her to pay 100.” A thousand pounds ransom to see her son again, then he hung up the phone.”

According to the source, this was the beginning of the thread to uncover the circumstances of the crime, as the cameras were unloaded within the area where the teacher was located, and it was found that he had left with the student.

“When the teacher was arrested, it became clear that he was still a university student and had not yet graduated and was giving private lessons. Upon interrogation, he confessed that he had committed the crime because he was in financial distress and had lost a large sum of money playing gambling, to which he was addicted.”

The teacher added that “he did not intend to kill the student, but rather wanted to threaten his father, who owns a household appliances showroom, in order to obtain the sum of money from him, but while filming a video to send to the student's family, where he was holding a knife to his neck, the victim moved and the knife cut an artery in his neck and died instantly.” .

The accused explained in his confessions that he “enlisted the help of a relative of his who works as a carpenter, who helped him cut up the student’s body using a saw, and they threw it in various places to mislead the authorities.” The source confirmed that the second accused was also arrested, and he directed the two to where the victim’s head was hidden.

The crime caused a state of shock in the center, as thousands participated in the student’s funeral in a huge funeral on Wednesday night.

Youssef Salem, a resident of Thabet 7 village, where the crime occurred, told Sky News Arabia: “The strange thing is that the accused teacher came to the home of the victim’s family under the pretext of helping them search for him, and no one suspected him, and he He wrote a moving obituary for him on Facebook“.

Salem noted that “the villagers are in a state of shock, especially since they have been trusting the teacher with their children for years to teach them physics and chemistry for the secondary stage.”

The Sky News Arabia website monitored thousands of Facebook users sharing the post written by the accused teacher in the student’s obituary, with posts and comments expressing their shock, anger, and disbelief at the ugliness of what he did.